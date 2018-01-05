The elite 8 are locked in

The elite eight are ready to battle it out for a spot at the winter Olympics.

The Mixed Doubles Curling Trials are getting closer to completion as the playoff round is scheduled to get going Friday afternoon at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

The Round of Eight goes as follows, Peterman and Galant will be taking on the winner of the tie-break in the 1 vs. 8 match. Teams Carey/Hodgson and Martin/Schneider battled it out for the final playoff spot in the morning with Carey/Hodgson coming out on top 8-7 in extra ends to take the final playoff spot. Lawes/Morris and Fergus/Bottcher face off in the 4 vs. 5 match while Officer/Carruthers are up against Jones/Nichols in the 3 vs. 6. The final match sees Sweeting/Gushue and Crocker/Walker take to the ice in the 2 vs. 7 match. The first draw of the round of eight gets going Friday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The championship final goes Sunday at 1:30 p.m.