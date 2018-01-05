RCMP weekly report

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area, including Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities. The reporting dates are between Dec. 25-31. During this time period police responded to 263 calls for service.

Dec. 25 17 calls for service

Car seat arson

The Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community in solving a mischief to property that took place Christmas Day. Police were called to a home at 9:35 p.m., in the 500 block of 2nd Street NW, as a vehicle owner found their car seat on fire. Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident, and that someone may have seen the suspect before or after setting the fire. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Dec. 26 25 calls for service

Multi vehicle collision

Shortly before 8 p.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP and local emergency services were called to the scene of a collision on Hwy 1 at Angle Road. A pick-up truck had reportedly merged onto the highway without allowing a SUV the right of way. The resulting collision saw several occupants and the drivers of both vehicles get checked out by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries. The 19-year-old driver of the pick-up truck was issued several fines for proceeding before it was safe to do so, and failing to yield the right-of-way when merging on a highway.

Driving under the influence nabs wanted person

While patrolling the area of the Midtown Motor Inn, Portage la Prairie RCMP observed a vehicle leaving the bar. Wanting to ensure that all motorists behind the wheel are sober, police stopped the vehicle. It did not take investigators long to determine that the female driver, 48, had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel. She was asked to provide samples of her breath to a roadside screening device, which resulted in her arrest when she reportedly refused to do so, and for having several warrants for her arrest. She remained in police custody until such time as she could be released to a sober escort, and is set to appear before the court on all outstanding charges at a later date. The vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 60 days at the owner’s expense.

Dec. 27 28 calls for service

Pedestrian struck

Shortly after 11 a.m., Portage la Prairie emergency services were called to the intersection of Royal Road N and Saskatchewan Avenue, as a pedestrian had reportedly been struck by a vehicle. Bystanders and the driver of the vehicle assisted the elderly female victim from the roadway to avoid any further injury. Witnesses indicated that the driver was making a left hand turn onto Saskatchewan Avenue from Royal Road N. The injured pedestrian was transported from the scene via ambulance, and treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The female driver, 49, was issued a fine for failing to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian.

Karma for Gas-and-Dasher

At 11:37 a.m., the Amaranth RCMP were called to the scene of a single motor vehicle collision in Westbourne. A Ford F-150 pick-up truck had reportedly struck a bridge, and the two occupants required medical attention. Once officers were on scene they determined that the vehicle had been involved with an earlier Gas-and-Dash. Investigators would also determine that the male driver, 20, had been driving the vehicle, and was possibly impaired by way of alcohol prior to the collision. The matter is still under investigation, with several criminal charges pending against the driver.

Dec. 28 21 calls for service

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 149 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 350 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver, 70, was issued a fine in the amount of $692.

Dec. 29 31 calls for service

Vehicle collision

At 1:30 p.m., the Portage la Prairie emergency services were called to the intersection of 6th Street NW and 5th Avenue W, as there was a two vehicle collision with possible injuries to all involved. Investigators determined that a vehicle had proceeded into the intersection before it was safe to do so, resulted in a T-bone collision with the other vehicle. The male driver, 87, of the offending vehicle was issued a fine of $174 Luckily there were no serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Dec. 30 31 calls for service

Vehicle collision

At 3:42 p.m., Portage la Prairie emergency services were called to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Saskatchewan Avenue and 25th Street NW. Three people were checked over by paramedics while the collision was cleared to allow traffic to resume. According to witnesses, one car was turning north, cutting off a westbound vehicle. The female driver, 56, was issued a fine of $174 for proceeding before it was safe to do so.

Dec. 31 32 calls for service

Stolen vehicle located, charges pending

Shortly before 4 p.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP located a stolen vehicle being driven near Walmart. Officers located three females inside the vehicle, all of whom had no ownership or right to be inside. Police arrested all three for possession of property obtained by crime, taking them into their custody while the investigation continued. While in custody, investigators learned that one of the occupants, Elizabeth Shefana Mousseau, 22, had several outstanding warrants for her arrest. Mousseau would remain in custody on further charges of resisting arrest, failing to comply with various court orders, and for possession of the stolen property. The remaining two occupants, a 25-year-old female from Portage la Prairie, and a 43-year-old female from Sandy Bay First Nation, were released from custody after a short time, set to appear before the court at a later date.

If you have any information that could lend assistance in the investigation of these crimes or others, please contact your local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and manitobacrimestoppers.com. Tips leading to the identification of suspects or the return of stolen property could receive cash awards.