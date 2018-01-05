Islanders trap Beavers in Carman

It was the right way to start 2018.

The Portage Islanders took out the Beavers 5-1 in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League (SEMHL) action in Carman Thursday night.

Geoff Maloney got things going for the Beavers, scoring five minutes into the first period to take a 1-0 lead to open the game. The Islanders battled back, and with persistence and hard work, were able to knot the game at one with just nine seconds left in the first period.

The second period was all Portage, increasing their lead by two after fourty minutes. Tanner Blight was the first Islander to light the lamp in the second, followed by a Daryl Flett marker two minutes later to make it 3-1. The Islanders took a couple of penalties in the second but their penalty kill was in top form keeping the Beavers off the board.

The third period looked a lot like the second with the Islanders scoring two more times in twenty minutes. Matt Bayduza made it 4-1 Portage 3:13 into the final frame before Doug Lawrence scored the final goal of the night to make it 5-1. Islanders’ goaltender Mitch Wiebe made 27 saves for the victory while Portage put 25 shots toward the Carman goal.

The win puts the Islanders two points ahead of the Beavers in the standings at 5-7-1. Portage now has an extended break and won’t return to SEMHL action until Sunday, January 14, when they welcome Altona to Stride Place.