Shoppers gives back

Central Plains Cancer Services once again profited from an annual, nation-wide campaign run through Shoppers Drug Mart.

The local non-profit received a cheque for $3,607 this afternoon as a result of Shoppers' Love You program. Love You is an annual campaign that aims to bring focus to women's health.

"Essentially the store collects money on behalf of our customers and patients and a lot of our staff get involved and donate as well," explains Glen Pauch, pharmacist owner at the local Shoppes Drug Mart. "This year we had a fantastic year. We actually raised $3,607, quite a large amount more than previous years so it was really exciting."

Central Plains Cancer Services has been the beneficiary of the campaign for the past several years and use the funds to promote women's health. Last year the local organization hosted its Beautiful event, which focused on cancer awareness and prevention, and once again plan to host similar events in 2018.