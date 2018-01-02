Some of Canada's top curlers are in Portage la Prairie for the Mixed Doubles Curling Olympic Trials
Curling trials officially underway
The rink is all set up and action is officially underway at the Mixed Doubles Curling Olympic Trials at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie. (file photo)
Canada’s Mixed Doubles Curling Trials are underway at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.
The opening draw kicked off at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and the action will continue throughout the day with the final draw taking place at 9:45 p.m. Early winners include Team Desjardins, Martin/Schneider, Jones/Nichols and Peterman/Gallant. You can find the full draw at www.curling.ca/scoreboard/#!/competitions/3386.
The Championship final is set for January 7, at 1:30 p.m.