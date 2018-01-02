Curling trials officially underway

Canada’s Mixed Doubles Curling Trials are underway at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

The opening draw kicked off at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and the action will continue throughout the day with the final draw taking place at 9:45 p.m. Early winners include Team Desjardins, Martin/Schneider, Jones/Nichols and Peterman/Gallant. You can find the full draw at www.curling.ca/scoreboard/#!/competitions/3386.

The Championship final is set for January 7, at 1:30 p.m.