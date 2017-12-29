Olympic trials around the corner

The big event is almost here.

Pucks and nets have been traded in for rocks and rings at Stride Place as a collection of Canada’s top curlers are set to battle it out at the Mixed Doubles Curling Trials Tuesday in Portage la Prairie with the winners representing the country at the upcoming winter Olympics.

“It’s been a little hectic but everything is coming together,” says host committee co-chair, Al Dahl. “The four sheets of ice are in and ready to go. All of our volunteers are set and we’re all just excited to get going.”

A host committee meeting was held Thursday night at Stride Place where a few last minute details were discussed like the transportation of the teams, and Curl Canada personnel. The sheets have been set up but finishing touches are still needed ahead of next week. Sponsor sheets, signs, and boards will finish being set up over the weekend as well.

Curlers are set to arrive between December 31, and January 1, with practices beginning Monday afternoon. That evening will feature a reception at the Tavern United for the curlers, Curl Canada members, and main sponsors of the event. Individual day ticket packages are now available, as well as playoff packages and tournament packages.

“The response so far has been really good,” adds Dahl. “Ticket sales have been great and have actually surpassed our expectations. We’re really looking forward to some good crowds out the entire week.”

There is also entertainment planned after each night of competition at the Locker Room Pub at Stride Place. The winning team will head to Pyeongchang, South Korea in February to represent Canada in the mixed doubles event, a discipline that will be making its Olympic debut.