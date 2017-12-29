Islanders sink in Morden

The gap is a little wider but certainly not insurmountable.

The Portage Islanders fell 5-2 to the Redskins Thursday night in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action in Morden and now sit in fifth place with nine points, six back of first place Notre Dame.

The Islanders were quick out of the gate scoring 22 seconds in to take a 1-0 lead. It was Tyler Harland who lit the lamp thanks to a great feed from Brandon Lauder. Portage got a little sloppy on a power-play late in the period and the Redskins capitalized, tying the game with 20 seconds left.

The pace remained high through the second period, with both teams notching another tally on the scoreboard. Again, it was the Islanders to strike first around the halfway point. Defender Jeremy Brooks scored the go-ahead goal with Matt Bayduza and Dan McArthur both earning assists on the play. Morden evened it up 1:34 later to end the scoring.

The home club would add three more to the scoresheet in the third. The first came at 6:43 when Keith Bially lit the lamp. Tyler Peers had the next two, with his second being an empty-net goal with 1:10 remaining on the clock. The Islanders were the better team throughout the game but couldn’t find a way to solve Redskins’ netminder Reed Peters, who made 39 saves on the night. Islanders’ keeper Kyle Czop made 23 saves for the loss.

The Islanders are back on the ice Thursday when they visit the Beavers in Carman. Their next home game is Sunday, January 14, against Altona.