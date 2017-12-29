Frigid holidays set CAA service record

Due to a cold snap that froze the Prairies and vehicle batteries solid over the holiday season, CAA Manitoba is experiencing extraordinarily high call volumes for service.

The roadside assistance organization set the record for the busiest day with over 1,800 calls for service on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 alone.

“From December 24 to December 28 inclusive, we completed 5,827 service calls," says Liz Kulyk, corporate manager of government and community relations for CAA Manitoba. " The calls on December 27 were four times more than they have been historically. Suffice it to say that our drivers have been extremely busy."

Boxing Day 2017 holds the new title of the second busiest day in the history of the company’s automated records, which date back to 2005. The last time the organization saw such a spike in calls for service was December 2013.

“The cold temperatures are only going to get worse this weekend,” Kulyk adds. “The best thing people can do to ensure their New Year starts off smoothly is to plug in their vehicle at home and the office. It’s a small task that can make a big difference for your car and commute.”