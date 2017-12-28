Cold spell continues in the prairies

Environment Canada has issued another extreme cold weather alert as the next blast of arctic air is expected to arrive tomorrow.

The alert cautions of particularly severe wind chills in the Westman region along with temperatures in the mid -20s or -30s, which will give widespread, persistent severe wind chills well into the -40s.

According to Environment Canada, the severe wind chills will persist the entire weekend throughout most of southern Manitoba.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia. Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter. If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.