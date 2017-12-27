New fund a Kozy reminder of the past

One would be hard-pressed to find a local organization that hasn’t been touched by the kind people at Kozy Korner during the club’s near 50-year existence.

Although the organization has since parted with its long-time headquarters and will be disbanding at year’s end, Kozy Korner will continue to make a difference in the community thanks to a $25,000 fund established with the Community Foundation of Portage and District.

“We’re going to miss it. We still see one another all the time but we miss going there,” said Elaine Cairns, the organization’s secretary treasurer, of the group’s 33 year home in the old Bank of Montreal building on Saskatchewan Avenue. “It was time to just give it up. We did a lot at our club.”

The Kozy Korner Seniors fund will ensure the legacy of the club lives on while providing annual donations to Central Plains Cancer Services, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Manitoba and the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba.

The club was founded in 1973 by Margaret Tucker and raised funds by hosting holiday meals, teas, luncheons, dinners and many activities.