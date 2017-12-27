Five charged in Long Plain firearm incident

Five people have been arrested, including one youth, following an incident last week in Long Plain First Nation.

According to police, the Dakota Ojibway Police Service (DOPS) responded to a report of gunshots at a home just before 7 a.m., Dec. 22. Although the residence was occupied at the time, there were no injuries.

With help from Brandon RCMP and the K-9 Unit, DOPS have arrested and charged five people with numerous firearms offences. Charges include discharge of firearm while being reckless, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

The accused are being held in custody in Portage la Prairie.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance, if you have information in relation to the incident please contact the Long Plain Detachment at 204-252-4488.

