Volunteers needed for final weekend of Red Nose

The final weekend of 2017 is approaching.

Operation Red Nose gets drivers home safe over the holiday season and they’ll need some help to provide a quicker service for their final weekend of service for New Year’s Eve.

“We’ll be running Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, which is New Year’s Eve,” says Leo Lapointe, Operation Red Nose coordinator. “We run from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. and we need 10-11 teams to run smoothly, right now we have 6 or 7. We’re going to need nine to 12 more people to have a strong fleet.”

Lapointe urges anyone with little to no plans this weekend to step up and help get people home safe. All that is required for registration is stopping in at the local RCMP detachment for a free criminal record check. Once that’s complete, Lapointe will receive the information and be in touch with the details.

“This year has been going great, if you look at the rides and donations we have gotten so far,” adds Lapointe. “The rides given could even be a (record) breaking number. As for donations, Portage and area are always great for this, and I’m really happy with the numbers so far.”

Lapointe reminds those planning on using the service this weekend to be patient, especially if they don’t get up to a solid number of teams before the weekend. Rides can take about 30 minutes to arrive, a small price to pay to avoid operating a vehicle while under the influence.