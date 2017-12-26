Caps cruise into 2018

It was a big way to close out 2017.

The Central Plains Capitals ended the year with a three-game win streak after taking out Parkland 5-4 in Portage Friday before dropping Eastman 6-3 in Beausejour Saturday in Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League action before the Christmas break.

The Caps almost let a four-goal lead slip away against Parkland, with Max Neil and Reilly Funk scoring for Central Plains in the first two periods. Neil had one while Funk scored a natural hat-trick. The Rangers pushed back in the third with four goals of their own to climb within one, luckily Mitchell Wilson scored a power play marker to keep the lead and win the game for the Caps.

Saturday saw the Caps head to Beausejour and return with another win. The boys exploded for three goals in the first period to lead the Selects 3-1 going into the second. Alex Cattani, Donovan Brown, and Jaxon Blight each found the back of the net in the first. Both teams lit the lamp in the second, this time it was Funk who scored for the Caps. Blight and Funk both added their second of the night in the third to seal the win. Netminder Riley Sveistrup notched both victories for the Caps with 82 saves in two games.

With a win over the first place Brandon a couple of weeks ago the Caps are at three straight wins heading into the 2018 part of their season. Central Plains sits five points back of sixth place in tenth, while the Wheat Kings, Wild, and Bruins sit first, second, and third. You can see the full league standings at mbaaamidget.ca.

Central Plains resumes their schedule against Eastman in the New Year. Puck drop is set for 6:45 p.m. at Stride Place on Wednesday, January 4.