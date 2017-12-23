Mercs take out Islanders

It’s going to be a tight race to the playoffs.

For the third time this season Portage lost to the Warren Mercs in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action as the Islanders fell 4-1 at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie Friday night.

Halfway through the first period, the Mercs scored the opener on the power-play, the first of two on the night going 100 per cent with the extra attacker. The second came on a five-on-four to start the second period when Tanner Waldvogel was sent off for a four-minute high sticking penalty. The Mercs would add another two before the Islanders got on the board. Dan Leslie scored with five minutes remaining in the game to break the shutout.

Eight points separate first and last place in the SEMHL with Warren on top with 14 points and Winkler in last with six. The Islanders have played the most games at 11 and have two more meetings with the Mercs in 2018, including their final game of the regular season.

Portage has one more game left before the 2018 portion of their season ends when they visit Morden Thursday night.