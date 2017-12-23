News Local

Co-op boosts UW fundraiser

By Portage Daily Graphic, Portage Daily Graphic

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

With time expiring on the 2017 edition of the Potage Plains United Way's annual fundraising campaign, the non-profit organization is $5,000 closer to its goal thanks to the good people at Portage Co-op.

Portage Co-op presented Fundsy, the official PPUW mascot, with the funds Friday morning. Pictured (l-) Leroy Miller-Adams, Kevin Dales, Mike Robinson, Fundsy, Tammy Hammersley and Chris Theoret.

The fundraising campaign runs until the end of the year and the organization is inching closer to the $242,000 goal. To make a donation contact Pam Lotun, executive director, at 204-857-4440


