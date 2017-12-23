Co-op boosts UW fundraiser

With time expiring on the 2017 edition of the Potage Plains United Way's annual fundraising campaign, the non-profit organization is $5,000 closer to its goal thanks to the good people at Portage Co-op.

Portage Co-op presented Fundsy, the official PPUW mascot, with the funds Friday morning. Pictured (l-) Leroy Miller-Adams, Kevin Dales, Mike Robinson, Fundsy, Tammy Hammersley and Chris Theoret.

The fundraising campaign runs until the end of the year and the organization is inching closer to the $242,000 goal. To make a donation contact Pam Lotun, executive director, at 204-857-4440