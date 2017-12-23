Caps stumble into break

The girls will have to be ready for a tough 2018.

The Central Plains Capitals were shut out 4-0 by Pembina Valley in Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League action to close out the 2017 portion of their season Friday night in Morden.

“It was a closer game than the score would suggest,” says Caps head coach, Ferdi Nelissen. “We didn’t play great but we outshot them, and had good territorial play. The shots were 6-0 us when they put the puck on net and our goalie misplayed it to put us down one, then they had another two weak goals after that. We need to score, but we outplayed them for a good portion of the game.”

The Caps couldn’t seem to solve the Hawks’ netminder, as the game tight from start to finish. The Hawks led 1-0 after the first period, then 2-0 after the second, all while the Caps peppered shots toward the opposing net. Central Plains would allow two more goals in the third period while pressuring to find an equalizer and finished with 28 shots on net.

The Caps are busy to start the 2018 portion of the season with three games in four days. The girls take the ice Thursday, January 4, when they visit Yellowhead in Shoal Lake.