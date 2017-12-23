Safer BDO Centre thanks to donation

It’s going to provide a safer, and cleaner, look to the rink.

Centennial Community Club Inc. President Shane Moffatt was thrilled to accept a $13,000 donation from Richardson International Thursday afternoon at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie.

“This is really like an early Christmas gift for the rink,” says Moffatt. “I really have to thank Richardson for stepping up and helping replace all the netting around the rink.”

Moffatt approached assistant plant manager of Richardson Milling, Darcy Rands, about getting some funding for the netting upgrade. He was then told to write a proposal to the organization requesting the funds and describing what they would be used for. Moffatt then heard the donation would be coming through to help replace the old protective netting, which is starting to see holes and is turning a light yellow.

“Richardson has a long-standing legacy of supporting communities and projects like this,” says Rands. “Through 2016 the Richardson organization has given back over $1.45-million back to community projects and like organizations such as the Centennial Community Club and we thought it would be good for us to continue showing our support to the community.”

2017 was a big year for the BDO Centre with a new paint job inside, some kitchen upgrades, a workout room touch-up, the arena is looking great.

“You know this rink is looking better every year,” says Moffatt. “The Caps' games still pack the house and without this rink, a lot of kids wouldn’t be able to play hockey here in Portage.

Moffatt adds he’d like to get the washrooms upgraded in 2018 but he’ll worry about that after the netting is installed.