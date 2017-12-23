RCMP weekly report

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains area - including Portage la Prairie, Amaranthm, Treherne and surrounding municipalities - between Dec. 11-17.

Dec. 11 33 calls



Police respond to stabbing



The Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a residence in the 500 block of 11th Street NW for a disturbance. Once on scene officers learned of an assault with a weapon having taken place inside the home. The female suspect, 21, had left the area, but was found on a later date and taken into police custody. She was released after a short time, and set to appear before the court at a later date. Both the victim and the assailant were known to each other.

Dec. 12 45 calls



Speedy driver



A motorist was observed travelling at 141 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 2 in the RM of Norfolk Treherne. The male driver, 63, was issued a fine in the amount of $586.

Dec. 13 33 calls



Unlicensed motorist busted



Treherne RCMP observed some suspicious behaviour on the part of a motorist in St. Claude. As officers were fueling their patrol vehicle, a motorist approached the police, then quickly turned around. Officers felt this warranted a conversation with the driver, which proved to be the correct action. Once in contact with the male driver, 39, investigators determined that he did not possess a valid driver’s license, nor was he permitted to operate a motor vehicle anywhere in Canada due to a driving prohibition. In addition to this, the vehicle was not registered. The driver was arrested for driving while prohibited, and the vehicle was towed and impounded at the owner’s expense. The driver was released from police custody after a short time, set to appear before the court at a later date.

Dec. 15 34 calls

A motorist was observed travelling at 140 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 2 in the RM of Grey. The male driver, 35, was issued a fine in the amount of $573.

Dec. 16 35 calls



Impaired driver

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP received multiple calls from concerned motorists about a grey Dodge Ram being driven in a very dangerous manner. Police would locate the vehicle on Lorne Avenue E and Royal Road N, where they came in contact with the male driver, 47, who was exhibiting several signs of intoxication. The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and taken into custody. His subsequent breath samples were nearly double the legal limit. The driver was released from custody after a short time, set to appear before the courts at a later date, and prohibited from driving for a minimum of three months. The vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days at the owner’s expense.

Vehicle collides with train

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to Road 42 W in the RM of Portage la Prairie, as a vehicle had reportedly struck the side of a freight train. Officers found a single male occupant, 18, trapped inside a pick-up truck, which had struck the side of a CN Rail train. Paramedics and Portage Fire Department worked to extricate the occupant, who was suffering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is still underway; it is unknown at this time if speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Dec. 17 34 calls



Impaired driver

Shortly before 3 a.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP received a call of an erratic driver on Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The vehicle was located, and once in contact with the male driver, 25, officers quickly determined that he had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel. The driver was asked to provide a sample to a roadside screening device, which he failed. He was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and taken into police custody. His subsequent breath samples were over the legal limit. He was released after a short time, with a 3 month administrative suspension on his driver’s license, and set to appear in court at a later date. The vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 30 days at the owner’s expense.