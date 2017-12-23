Chilly Christmas in the Prairies

A blast of arctic air moving southwards into the province will bring with it extreme cold just in time for Christmas.

Environment Canada issued a special weather alert Thursday afternoon cautioning that bitterly cold conditions are forecast for portions of Manitoba during the holidays.

After one last day of relatively mild weather Friday, a cold front will move southwards over the weekend and bring with it a large-scale outbreak of bitterly cold air. Daytime highs colder than -20C are expected for Sunday with highs colder than -30C across the northern Prairies.

According to Environment Canada, this cold weather will continue through the holidays and the remainder of next week as the polar vortex becomes entrenched over the region. Overnight lows near or colder than -30C and daytime highs colder than -20C are expected.

With such cold temperatures in place, periods of extreme wind chill will likely occur, with values of -35 to -40 commonplace in the south and -40 to -50 in the northern Prairies.

Exposure to extreme cold can be deadly. If your holiday plans include travelling on area highways, visit https://www.getprepared.gc.ca to learn how to create an emergency kit for your vehicle.

View Environment and Climate Change Canada's cold weather safety tips at https://www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/weather-health/wind-chill-cold-weather.html.

The special weather statement is issued for:

Mun. of North Cypress-Langford

Mun. of Glenboro-South Cypress

Mun. of North Norfolk

Mun. of Norfolk Treherne

R.M. of Victoria

R.M. of Portage la Prairie

R.M. of Cartier

R.M. of Grey

Mun. of Glenella-Lansdowne

Mun. of WestLake-Gladstone