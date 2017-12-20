ROK Christmas ready

It’s a great organization that deserves a week off.

Executive Director Lynne Parker and the volunteers with ROK-Central (Recreation Opportunities for Kids) has had a busy time leading up to the holidays and will be taking a week off for some Christmas time of their own.

“It’s been a pretty crazy time of year for sure,” says Parker. “We just had our Christmas Party with 19 kids attending. We played hockey outside, ate pizza and treats, and then every kid left with a gift bag.”

ROK also received $500 from Agrium Bloom this week. The funds will go toward getting kids enrolled into activities in Portage. Martial Arts registration is on now and a lot of kids that frequent ROK are very interested in attending according to Parker.

“We are going to be closed the week of Christmas until the New Year,” adds Parker. “We will reopen again on the second of January. We also have our calendar out for January already.”

You can see all the programs offered in the New Year at ROK’s website.