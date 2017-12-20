Petersen named third star; Brakel commits

A couple of Portage Terriers are in the spotlight.

Terriers’ goaltender Lasse Petersen has been named the third star in the CJHL’s Gongshow Gear Three-Stars for November while Captain Chase Brakel has committed to play Division I hockey across the border at Cornell University.

Petersen, who came to the Terriers via Swan Valley during the off-season, posted a 1.84 goals-against average along with an impressive .933 save percentage to go along with one shutout in November. The 20-year-old was also the former netminder for Denmark in international competition at the under-20, U-18, and U-16 levels.

Brakel, who currently sits 18th in league scoring with 15 goals and 22 assists, will be joining former teammate Cody Haiskenen in Ithaca, N.Y., with the Big Red. The 19-year-old has won many monthly and team awards in his two and a half seasons with the club.

Brakel and Petersen are back in action with the Dogs tonight when they host the ailing Waywayseecappo Wolverines at Stride Place. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.