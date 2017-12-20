It's no swordplay

This is a call to all amateur swordsmen in Portage.

Seventh Degree Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Rick Williamson is offering a Core Fitness training program with a Japanese Bokken, a wooden sword much resembling a katana, in the New Year.

Increase your core strength, flexibility, and power in a low impact workout while learning the basic blocks, strikes, and stances with the Bokken. No Martial Arts experience is required to take part in the three weeks of classes. It’s a great way to get fit while learning the basics of a traditional Japanese martial art in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Registration is $65 and Bokkens can be purchased for $25 but will be provided otherwise. Students only need to bring a yoga mat and the desire to learn. The class is open to ages sixteen and up.

Contact Rick Williamson at jjportage@yahoo.ca.