It's no swordplay
The Japanese Bokken is a wooden sword that somewhat resembles a katana blade. Rick Williamson, a seventh-degree black belt in Jui-Jitsu, is offering a core training program with the weapon at Stride Place. (supplied photo)
This is a call to all amateur swordsmen in Portage.
Seventh Degree Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Rick Williamson is offering a Core Fitness training program with a Japanese Bokken, a wooden sword much resembling a katana, in the New Year.
Increase your core strength, flexibility, and power in a low impact workout while learning the basic blocks, strikes, and stances with the Bokken. No Martial Arts experience is required to take part in the three weeks of classes. It’s a great way to get fit while learning the basics of a traditional Japanese martial art in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.
Registration is $65 and Bokkens can be purchased for $25 but will be provided otherwise. Students only need to bring a yoga mat and the desire to learn. The class is open to ages sixteen and up.
Contact Rick Williamson at jjportage@yahoo.ca.