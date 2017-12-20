Five arrested in Portage drug bust

Police have arrested five males, aged 16-23, who face several drug and firearm related charges following the execution of a search warrant early Wednesday morning.

According to police, just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Portage la Prairie RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant on 9th Street NW and seized six firearms, ammunition, cocaine, fentanyl, a bulletproof vest and currency.

Two 20-year-old males from Winnipeg, along with three individuals from Portage la Prairie, a 23-year-old male and two 16-year-old males, were arrested at the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

