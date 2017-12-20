Five arrested in Portage drug bust
Police seized firearms, drugs and currency following an early morning warrant execution in Portage la Prairie. (RCMP Supplied)
Police have arrested five males, aged 16-23, who face several drug and firearm related charges following the execution of a search warrant early Wednesday morning.
According to police, just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Portage la Prairie RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant on 9th Street NW and seized six firearms, ammunition, cocaine, fentanyl, a bulletproof vest and currency.
Two 20-year-old males from Winnipeg, along with three individuals from Portage la Prairie, a 23-year-old male and two 16-year-old males, were arrested at the home.
The investigation is ongoing.