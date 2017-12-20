A holiday gathering

It was a quiet gathering before the holidays.

Portage-Lisgar Member of Parliament Candice Bergen sat down with constituents at the Portage and District Arts Centre for a holiday tea Tuesday in Portage la Prairie.

Well over fifty people stopped in to say ‘Happy Holidays’ to the MP, while having a quick snack of tea and desserts. Bergen was a little under the weather but was still able to have a quick chat with most in attendance, before leaving a little early to get well.

Bergen plans to run for re-election in 2019.