Students learn through storytelling

La Verendrye School in Portage la Prairie was proud to welcome Mitch Bourbonniere of the Thunder Eagle Society to speak to Grade 4 to 8 students last week in Portage la Prairie.

"We were proud to welcome Mitch Bourbonniere to the school to address our students,” says vice principal, Mark Sokolowski. “He was here to talk about his life and some of the experiences he’s been through. He also met with all the staff through the lunch hour.”

Mitch is a pipe carrier and 25 year Sundancer who was part of a group called the Thunder Eagle Society, who in early 90s, lobbied for the creation of Canada's First Indigenous High School, Children of the Earth. From September 2014 to April 2016, Mitch acted as an advisor for the current Bear Clan Patrol and in April 2016, Mitch assisted the North Point Douglas Women's Centre in creating the Mama Bear Clan Patrol.

Students gathered and listened to Bourbonniere and his colleague's stories for a short while and finished with a question period.