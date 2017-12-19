Doubles night in Portage

Get familiar with the sport before the pros are here in January.

The Portage Curling Club is hosting a Doubles Night at the club to help people familiarize themselves with the sport before the Mixed Double Trials at Stride Place January 2 to 8 in Portage la Prairie.

“It’s not just a mixed doubles night. It’s open to everyone,” says club president, Hartley Vanstone. “We’re having it because a lot of people still don’t know all the rules of the sport, and with the trials just around the corner, we want to try and build a bigger following before it gets going.”

The event is open to both men and women of all ages. Players of all skill level are also welcome so even if you've never thrown a rock you can come and learn more about the high paced game. All you’ll need is a clean pair of running shoes and some warm clothing and you’ll be set.

The doubles night starts at 7 p.m. and runs until 9.