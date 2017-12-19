Season of giving for Community Futures group

Two non-profit organizations in the RM of Portage are the beneficiaries of a recently launched grant program aimed to create economic development or community growth.

Community Futures White Horse Plains - a non-profit organization that aids rural entrepreneurs and community groups – recently provided funding to a number of different organizations through its Creating Community Growth Program.

Portage’s Fort la Reine Museum received $5,000 to help provide the facility with a new fence while Southport also received a much need $5,000 donation to restore its baseball diamond. The current amenities offered at Southport make The Sandlot look like Wrigley Field.

The group also provided grant money totalling more than $16,000 to the Oakville Curling Club, Oakland Recreation Club, Elie Community Club and Prairie Sky Child Care Centre.

In order to successfully qualify for funding, organizations were required to “have an impact on employment creation or will improve the community so as to make it more desirable for growth in either the residential or business area of the community.”

Community Futures White Horse Plains consists of the Rural Municipalities of Portage la Prairie, Cartier, St. François Xavier, and Headingley.

For more information about Community Futures White Horse Plains, please contact 204-353-4200 or check out their website at cfmanitoba.ca/white-horse-plains.

