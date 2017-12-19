Big boost for MacGregor Elementary

A new look for the next generation.

MacGregor Elementary School in MacGregor, Man., received a $15,000 donation from the Richardson Foundation toward a new playground planned for the schoolyard.

“The committee set out with a goal to try and raise the estimated cost of $65,000, and as of November, they had raised $60,000 thanks to the support of local community members, businesses and area supporters,” says Bryan Marriott, principal of MacGregor Elementary School. “The committee then received a call from Richardson Pioneer representative, Rob Thompson, informing them of the $15,000 contribution toward their project.”

In September of 2015, the MacGregor Elementary Parent Advisory Council began fundraising to raise funds needed to replace the two aging play structures on their schoolyard. The old structures are believed to be around 30 years old and have served many students over the years.

The committee had submitted a proposal to the Richardson Foundation earlier in the year and was thrilled when they received the call.