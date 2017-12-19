Basketball season opens in Portage

It was opening day on the hardwood for the varsity teams.

Portage Collegiate Institute’s (PCI) varsity basketball teams had different results to open their respective West Winnipeg Athletic Conference Tier 2 seasons Monday when the varsity Trojans fell 84-37 to Churchill before the varsity Saints notched their first win of WWAC Tier 2 season blowing out the Bulldogs 65-18.

“The weekend tourney really helped us find our form,” says Saints head coach, Bill Marsh. “The girls really are an excellent group. You can tell they’ve had some strong coaching with their positioning and play on the court.”

The Saints looked unstoppable right from the opening tip off, with a strong press and crisp passes, the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up. Saints veteran Justice Bryson led the way with 16 points while Daniella Zilinska and Freja Cuddington each notched 10.

Trojans can't keep up

The Trojans and Bulldogs traded baskets through the first quarter with Churchill taking a narrow 18-16 lead into the second. The Bulldogs ran away with it before the half ended, taking a 17 point lead into the second half at 47-30. The second half saw the Trojans start to climb back but a strong fourth quarter wasn’t enough to complete a comeback. Noah Spence led all Trojans with 23 points in the loss.

“We did phenomenal for our very first game with a pretty new squad,” says Trojans head coach, Janey Bradford. “We just had a bit of a lull that cost us in the first half. The boys really looked well for their first contest. We have a lot of talent and now we just need to get the work ethic there.”

The varsity Trojans are in the Saint James Holiday Classic this week and will resume their WWAC Tier 2 season in the New Year along with the Saints.