An afternoon meal to brighten your Christmas

Everyone is welcome to stop in to brighten their Christmas Day.

Women of Mother Earth Network is holding the 10th annual Christmas Dinner taking place Christmas Day from 1 to 3 p.m. at Trinity United Church in Portage la Prairie.

“People dance and have a really good time,” says Angela Roulette, creator of the event. “It’s really an event that brings smiles to peoples’ faces in a very hard time of year, especially if you happen to be alone.”

Roulette found herself with a lot of free time during the holidays as her children had left the nest and were living around the country. She decided to get a Christmas dinner going through the Women of Mother Earth Network, a group she’s been a part of for years, a few years later. The event not only features a great meal provided by Roulette and a long list of volunteers, it also features some great fiddle music performed by Gary Lepine.

“So many sponsors have been helping us out from the beginning, and a lot of new ones too,” adds Roulette. “Money Mart has donated some gifts to hand out at the event. Century 21 asked for a list of things we’d need, I sent them a moderate one and they obliged. It’s really inspiring to receive the help we do.”

Roulette adds the event usually caters to around 100 people and she encourages anyone interested to stop in. If you’re interested in helping out, contact Roulette at 204-240-6259.