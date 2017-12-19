Selects down Caps at BDO

A couple of third-period errors it all it takes to end up with a loss.

The girls couldn’t complete the comeback versus Eastman Sunday afternoon as the Central Plains Caps fell 4-3 to the Selects in Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League action at the BDO Centre in Portage.

“We started the third period short, killed it off, and really used that momentum but we just couldn’t finish. It was a tough loss,” says Caps assistant coach, John Ferg. “We set a goal of trying to get at least 4 points of out the last three games here and we got two versus Yellowhead Friday. We were hoping to get at least one here but we’ll have to push hard when we play Pembina Valley later this week.”

Central Plains jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period when forward Amy Klippenstein scored her seventh of the season. The Selects scored their first in the second period but the Caps didn’t let it hinder their attack as they retook their lead a minute later. This time it was Maegan Inman who lit the lamp to put the Caps out front. Central Plains' lead didn’t last long, though, as Eastman scored with five to go in the second to tie the game 2-2.

The third period was intense, with both teams taking contact penalties but neither scoring a power-play goal. Eastman snagged their first lead of the game 3:30 in when a tough bounce went right to a stick and in the back of the net. The Selects then increased their lead to 4-2 around the halfway mark, and that was it for Caps' goaltender Isabell Reutter as Ella Wiebe was sent in to finish off the game. The goalie change and the ejection of head coach Ferdi Nelissen seemed to re-ignite the girls as Central Plains pulled within one. Halle Edwards scored an unassisted goal with six minutes remaining, but even with the goalie pulled and an extra attacker late, the girls couldn’t find a way to force overtime.

“We were dealing with some injuries for a while these last few weeks and now we’re settling into our team as a whole,” adds Ferg. “The last couple of games we’ve had our full team together and we’re really coming together now.”

Central Plains’ final game of 2017 is Friday in Morden when the Caps face Pembina Valley. The ladies kick off 2018 on January 6 against the Hawks again.