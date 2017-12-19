UPDATE: Saskatchewan Ave reopens
A broken rail on the tracks located on the west side of Portage la Prairie has caused a temporary closure of Saskatchewan Ave., otherwise known as Hwy 1A. (Brian Oliver/The Graphic)
The road has since reopened.
Track repairs have forced the closure of Saskatchewan Avenue at Elm Street on the west side of Portage la Prairie.
Manitoba Infrastructure issued a notice just prior to 1 p.m., Sunday citing a broken rail line as the issue.
It is unclear at this time when the road will reopen.