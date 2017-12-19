News Local

UPDATE: Saskatchewan Ave reopens

By Portage Daily Graphic, Portage Daily Graphic

A broken rail on the tracks located on the west side of Portage la Prairie has caused a temporary closure of Saskatchewan Ave., otherwise known as Hwy 1A. (Brian Oliver/The Graphic)

The road has since reopened.

********************

Track repairs have forced the closure of Saskatchewan Avenue at Elm Street on the west side of Portage la Prairie.

Manitoba Infrastructure issued a notice just prior to 1 p.m., Sunday citing a broken rail line as the issue.

It is unclear at this time when the road will reopen.
 



