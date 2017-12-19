Portage man recognized by Wildlife Society

Six decades of service has made one Portager a Distinguished man.

The Wildlife Society named Portage la Prairie resident Bob Jones the Canadian Section's Distinguished Service Award at last month's Annual Conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jones, a 60-year member with the Society, worked as an endangered species specialist with Manitoba Conservation in the 90s and prior to that managed the Delta Marsh restoration project and worked with the Delta Waterfowl Research Station. As a younger man, Jones taught and researched at the University of Delaware.

In 1974, he helped establish The Wildlife Society's Manitoba Chapter, one of the first in the country, and later became president.