High scoring affairs

The boys earned three of a possible four points up for grabs this weekend.

The Central Plains Capitals were undefeated in regulation in Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League action this weekend as they fell 13-12 in overtime in a scoring clinic against the Parkland Rangers Friday before coming back to beat the first place Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3 in overtime Saturday at the BDO Centre in Portage.

Tyler Van-Deynze led all Caps with a staggering seven points versus Parkland notching two goals and five assists in a losing effort. Reilly Funk had a goal and four assists and Jaxon Blight had two goals and two assists. It was a tough game for all the goaltenders in the rink, as Riley Sveistrup allowed six goals on 14 shots and Rhett Boschman allowed seven on 30. 11 Capitals finished with at least a point.

Saturday the Caps came ready to play and Max Neill scored to put them out front by one just 50 seconds into the opening period. The Wheat Kings answered back with a couple of their own to take a 2-1 lead by the end of the first. Brandon added to their lead in the second period when Brett Paddock made it 3-1 around the halfway mark. Central Plains found their form in the third and battled back to tie the game, Neil and Van Deynze both found the back of the net lock it at 3 with 30 seconds remaining in regulation.

A quick overtime period solved nothing so the boys lined up for a shootout, Logan Rands and Tyler Van Deynze both scored for the Caps while Riley Sveistrup stopped both Wheat Kings Shooters.

The Caps and Rangers go again Friday night in Portage. Puck drop is 8 p.m. at the BDO Centre.