Trojans fall twice

Another tough couple of losses.

Portage Collegiate Institute Trojans hockey team lost back-to-back games when they fell 7-4 to Prairie Mountain Thursday night at Stride Place then 7-6 to the Mavericks in Morris Friday.

The Trojans were down right from the start as five boys were missing due to injury heading into both matches. The boys were trailing 4-0 after the first period but managed to claw back to 7-4 by the end of the game versus the Mustangs Thursday night.

Friday night ended the same way for the Trojans, but it was another exciting night for the boys. PCI went into the third period with a 3-2 lead over the Mavericks but it was short lived. Morris scored five unanswered goals to take a 7-3 lead with a minute and a half left on the clock. The Trojans managed to score three goals in 29 seconds to make it 7-6 but couldn’t complete the comeback with 24 seconds remaining.

The Trojans now sit in last place with a 2-9-1 record and five points. WC Miller is in first place 24 points, Morris is second with 20, and Prairie Mountain sits third with 17. Carman and Garden Valley are only three points ahead of Portage so a couple of wins would get them in the hunt for the playoffs.

The boys play one more game before the Christmas break. It goes Thursday at Stride Place.