Terriers down Flyers

The first half of the home and home set goes to the Terriers.

Portage's offensive fire power up front took a back seat Friday night as defenders Mackenzie Dwyer (1-2--3) and Cody Thompson (0-3--3) combined for six points en route to the Terriers' 5-2 victory over the visiting Winkler Flyers at Stride Place.

After erasing two Flyer first period leads, the Dogs finally found themselves out in front early in the middle frame. Jeremey Leipsic scored his 14th of the season 1:37 into the period before Ryan Sokoloski increased the home team's lead not two minutes later.

After conceding two goals in the opening 20, Portage netminder Lasse Petersen was flawless the rest of the way, backstopping the Terriers to its 21st win on the year.

Duncan Peirce added his second as a Terrier, a shorthanded marker late in the third, to secure the Portage victory.

Little room separates a handful of teams atop the MJHL standings. Steinbach has a commanding hold on first place with 51 points but after that just three points separate second from sixth. The Terriers, Flyers and Blizzard each have 44 points apiece followed by Virden and Selkirk with 41.

The Dogs and Flyers meet back in Winkler tomorrow evening. Puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.