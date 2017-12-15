New face at City Hall

He isn’t a stranger to the community.

New City Manager Nathan Peto was officially appointed to the role Monday night at his first Portage la Prairie city council meeting.

“It was great to meet the whole team here and everyone is very friendly,” says Peto. “I enjoyed sitting in on my first meeting and seeing how the process works and I’m looking forward to working with everyone in the city.”

Peto is familiar with Portage as his wife’s family is located here and they spend a lot of holiday and summer time in the city. He expects there to be a bit of an adjustment period as with any new change in positions. His family is currently residing in Brandon, Man., but plans on making the move to town when the school year ends.

“Everyone has a different way in the municipal government of doing things like dealing with the public,” adds Peto. “Understanding how the process works here and how the staff work together is my number one task right off the bat.”

Peto has been a student of municipal government for years and has held various different positions throughout his tenure.