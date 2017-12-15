A statement victory

The girls fought hard and never let up.

The Central Plains Capitals beat up their rival Yellowhead Chiefs Friday night and won 3-1 in an emotionally fueled Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League game at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie.

Halle Edwards scored the opening goal of the game four minutes into the first period to get the Caps on the board. Maegan Inman made it 2-0 Central Plains with a few minutes to go in the first and was ejected from the game for a skirmish she had in the second period. Yellowhead came within one halfway through the second but the Caps finished it with one more tally. Assistant captain Lindsey Rutherford scored the insurance marker to make it 3-1. Ellla Wiebe picked up the win between the pipes for the Caps stopping 23 shots.

The girls are back in action Sunday when they host Eastman for an afternoon matchup at the BDO Centre. Puck drop is 1:15 p.m.