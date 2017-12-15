A long-awaited win

The girls needed the win to get their spirits back up.

The Portage Collegiate Institute Saints dropped Kelvin 3-2 in Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League CTV Division action at the BDO Centre Thursday in Portage la Prairie to end a tough five-game losing streak.

“We’ve been talking about outworking teams and that’s what we did here,” says Saints head coach, Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie. “We knew we have been having good third periods this season and the girls just weren’t worried. We were a little nervous because the last couple of losses we had came after we were in a good position.”

The Saints were desperate for a win and the last place Kelvin Clippers weren’t going to just roll over for PCI. The two teams traded power-play goals in the first period with Saints forward Maddie Shwaluk netting her first of the night. Chelsea Owens made it 2-1 for the Saints in the second, but again, the Clippers found a way to tie it. The game-winner was scored just 20 seconds into the third period when Shwaluk netted her second of the night with sisters Paige and Kiera picking up the assists.

The Saints have one game left before the Christmas Break. The ladies host the first place CJS Olympiens Monday at Stride Place.