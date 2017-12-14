Wildlife club supports hospital foundation
Pictured (l-r) Tim Large, Jeff Breakey, Erin Miller, Portage District General Hospital Foundation executive director, Rod Gladue, Todd Giffin, Travis Roberts and Matt Moran. (Supplied)
The Portage Wildlife Club opened its chequebook to the tune of $1,500 Thursday morning, all in support of the creation of a heliport at Potage District General Hospital.
Originally expected to be unveiled this year, the early-winter conditions experienced in southern Manitoba postponed the opening until the spring.