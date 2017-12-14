RM council briefs

The Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie council discussed a few things at Tuesday’s council meeting in Portage.

The RM of Portage was recognized for some strong work by the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM). The RM was awarded the AMM Shield for Best Maintained System of Municipal Roads – Division A in the Manitoba Good Roads Association annual competition.

“We put a lot of pressure on our public works staff,” says Reeve, Kam Blight. “They do what they can with the roads when they can. Sometimes Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate and the thick heavy traffic we can get doesn’t help either, but they managed to keep the roads looking great."

Council is very pleased with the efforts public works has put forward and are excited to inform the supervisors of the good news.

The RM also announced the recipients of their Hextall Recreation Fund Grant, established in honor of hockey hall of fame member, Brian Hextall.

$46,800 was handed out between the Delta Beach Association, Edwin Community Club, Gainsborough Cooperative Community Club, High Bluff Community Club, Oakland Recreation Club, Oakville Community Club and curling rink, Poplar Point and District Community Club, St. Ambroise Community Club, Peony Farm Community Club, and Assiniboine Seniors Club Inc.

“A lot of these community clubs and sports facilities are 100 per cent volunteer driven and a lot of rural sponsorship goes toward that to help the individuals keep it going,” says Blight. “We commend all those people for everything they do to try and provide these types of facilities and activities for our youth and we’re very happy to be able to disperse this money the way we have.”

The Hextall Recreation Fund Grant was created for the purpose of providing funding to community organizations that promote and sponsor youth-oriented sports and recreational programs.

Finally, another step in the Roquette deal is being taken care of by the RM.

Simplot Road from the railway tracks south to Road 65 N will be getting some work done as part of the deal with Roquette setting up in the RM of Portage la Prairie, and the tender for the job was awarded to Tri-Core Projects Ltd at a price of $2,664,970.

“It’s the next step going forward to the Roquette site being complete,” says Blight. “The engineers worked very closely with Roquette on critical completion dates as certain criteria have been laid out and we were glad to reward the tender to the lowest bidder Tri-Core.”

By June of 2018, the first lift of asphalt should be completed with the final completion date being around the fall of 2019. Blight says they need this to be up to spec because there will be a lot of heavy truck traffic once Roquette is up and running.\

“This road needed to be built to a certain standard so it can stand up and handle all that traffic,” he adds. “It was going to be a two-part plan but we’re rethinking Part B now.”

Part B would be north of the tracks but Blight says it’s going to be very expensive to replace so council will take a step back and take another look at if the work needs to be done.