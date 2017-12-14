News Local

Portage RCMP respond to early morning stabbing

By Portage Daily Graphic, Portage Daily Graphic

A 27-year-old female from Portage la Prairie has been arrested with charges pending following a stabbing early Thursday morning.

 

According to police, just after 4 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a stabbing at an apartment complex on 3rd Street SW. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male within the apartment that had been stabbed. The male was transported to hospital in stable condition.

 

The Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.



