Pool day in December

After more than a year it’s almost ready to go.

The Shindleman Aquatic Centre in Portage la Prairie is set to reopen this month after being forced to close due to structural issues in October 2016.

“We’ll be having a grand opening on December 27, maybe even December 23 if we can,” says Portage Regional Recreation Manager, David Sattler. “Cleanup is almost complete. We’re past the construction clean up and onto the regular cleaning of the pool. Scrubbing the lining and stuff like that, nothing fun.”

December 8 was the substantial completion date for all of the construction, and with a grand opening less than two weeks away, it’s safe to say it was pretty much on time. Along with all the work done to the roof of the building, LED lighting has also been installed to brighten things up inside of the pool.

“We were just waiting for the light delivery, which delayed completion a little. Now that the lights are in, the contractors have basically handed the pool back to the PRRA,” says Sattler. “All the last minute touch-ups are complete, for the most part, it’s been turned back to us to be reopened.”

It wasn’t a totally seamless job according to Sattler, but he says everyone involved worked really well together and they were able to try and meet the completion date. Swimming lesson registration is underway now and the PRRA has announced a free swim on New Year’s Eve. The PRRA plans start filling the pool tonight as it takes a couple days to completely fill the base.

Once it’s filled it will be heated and balanced before a health inspection can clear the pool to be opened.