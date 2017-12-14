KF Aero boosts UW campaign
Presenting Lotun (middle) with the funds are Lieutenant Colonel Marc-Antoine Fecteau, 3 Canadian Forces Flying Training School Commandant (left) and Frank Cannon, KF Aero Manager of Flight Operations, (right). (Supplied photo)
The Portage Plains United Way’s annual fundraising campaign received a much needed boost Thursday morning.
KF Aero presented Pam Lotun, PPUW executive director, with a cheque for $4,534.80 – the funds are a result of a beard growing contest, pie in the face fundraisers and various draws held out in Southport.