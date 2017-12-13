RM axes LUD position

An unnecessary and unwanted government position has been eliminated.

In an effort to reduce costs and eliminate unnecessary frustration the RM of Portage la Prairie has decided to dissolve the Local Urban District Committee in Oakville, Man., as of January 1, 2018.

“It’s a very difficult decision to make as it’s something that has been around for years,” says RM of Portage Reeve, Kam Blight. “Since 2010 we’ve had a hard time keeping that LUD community full and it costs the municipality money to operate so we took the next step to contact the minister about dissolving it, which we have done.”

There is currently just one member on the LUD of Oakville, and there hasn’t been an election for those positions in a while. Most people have been appointed to the position but a lot of the time prospects will respectfully decline. It won’t really change anything for the public as they can visit council meetings directly with concerns or thoughts.

“We’ve always managed to approve the budget for the community of Oakville, and we will continue to do just that,” Blight adds.

The LUD helped establish the budget for Oakville while handling the special services levies at the same time. Both will be taken care of by the RM of Portage la Prairie.