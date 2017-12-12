RM follows suit on cannabis sales

If everyone else is doing it, why not right?

The Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie unanimously voted yes to allow retail sales locations of cannabis throughout the municipality at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“The Association of Manitoba Municipalities and the province have done a great job trying to communicate what they can to us, but ultimately it was put to us,” says Reeve, Kam Blight. “Does council want to allow retail sales locations of cannabis sales in your municipality, and we voted yes.”

It wasn’t without some reluctance, though, as council did discuss the issue at some length. What it came down to was the city of Portage and other municipalities have approved it, so individuals will be purchasing the product close by, making it virtually impossible to keep out of the RM.

“The information has not been great as far as the legalization of cannabis,” adds Blight. “It’s been very frustrating for us because we feel like we’re acting in the dark. As of July 2 (marijuana) is legal, so we thought we might as well allow it, and maybe that will provide an opportunity for some people in our municipality at the same time.”

The idea of forcing a conditional use on retailers of cannabis was applied so the RM could still have some small form of control of where the store could be located, or the hours of operation, were also discussed at the meeting.