Atom 3 Terriers snag another trophy

After claiming a win during their first game against Erickson, the team faced McCreary. The players fought hard but unfortunately lost to the host team. The third and final match-up of the day was against fellow Central Plains team Gladstone and the team once again rallied for the win, securing the title as B-side champs!

Portage Minor Hockey Association’s Portage Terriers Atom #3 team claimed the B-side trophy this weekend at the McCreary Tournament.

