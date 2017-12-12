Atom 3 Terriers snag another trophy
Back Row L-R: Jorden Haubrick, Lyndon Taylor-Pashe, Lawson O’Ray, Michael Mousseau, Deacon O’Ray, Tyler Huber. Middle L-R: Christian Miller, Kade Friesen, Addy Page, Kaleb Tanner, Dreyden Sharp. Front Row L-R: Zach Canners
Portage Terriers Atom 3 team picked up another tourney win.
Portage Minor Hockey Association’s Portage Terriers Atom #3 team claimed the B-side trophy this weekend at the McCreary Tournament.
After claiming a win during their first game against Erickson, the team faced McCreary. The players fought hard but unfortunately lost to the host team. The third and final match-up of the day was against fellow Central Plains team Gladstone and the team once again rallied for the win, securing the title as B-side champs!
Congratulations Atom 3 Terriers.