Assisted living facility updates RM council

It’s something that is needed to help with the community's ageing population.

A nice piece of land has been set aside for the Portage Assisted Living Corporation’s (PALC) facility right across from the Portage Clinic and co-chairs Al Braun and Vern Crandell gave a presentation to RM of Portage council Tuesday morning about the importance of the proposed facility, and even requested a little help.

“This will have 53 units, and the statistical report shows we could use 120 rooms inside of Portage la Prairie,” says Braun. “So this is very much needed because there are none of these in Portage. There are units like this in all kinds of communities around the province and we definitely need one here.”

The pair was also seeking some financial assistance in the form of half a million dollars, which made the council a little nervous.

“We think it’s an excellent idea and we commend the individuals that have taken this upon themselves to bring this forward and make it happen,” says RM of Portage Reeve, Kam Blight. “It’s a large amount of money that they’re asking for and it’s something we’ll have to have long discussions on.”

Space in the assisted living facility will be offered on a first come first serve basis, something that had council members wondering if rural citizens would make it into the home. Blight went on to say council will push the provincial government to help fund this project, one that is highly needed in Portage la Prairie.

“We’re at the stage with the concept that has some numbers in it, and really it’s the worst case scenario in terms of pricing, and right now we’re at a total of $15 million,” admits Braun. “So we’re still evaluating the feasibility of everything but you need a concept report if you’re going to expect to get any funding. People need to know what they’re contributing to and how the project is going to work.”

PALC is asking for a significant contribution from the provincial government as they have funded very similar projects in other communities around Manitoba.