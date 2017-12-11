Trojans return energized after weekend tourney

It was a good showing outside of league play.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Trojans hockey team was in Killarney for a tournament over the weekend and have returned to Portage ready for Zone 4 action this week.

“I think we had quite the strong weekend,” says Trojans head coach, Brendan Schaan. “We went in with the hopes of working on a couple of things, gaining some confidence, and having some fun, and I think we did just that."

The Trojans started the tournament off with two games on Saturday where the boys fell 6-4 to host Killarney in the morning. That was followed by a 5-4 win against West Kildonan in overtime to finish the day 1-1. PCI played just one game Sunday and fell 5-0 to Boissevain.

“In all three games, we kept it close and battled hard, minus the third period of the final game,” adds Schaan. “We just didn’t have the energy to keep up after an intense two days. A lot of players on our team played their best hockey up to date and we hope they take the positives and continue to grow.”

The Trojans next Zone 4 Hockey League match is Thursday against Prairie Mountain at Stride Place.