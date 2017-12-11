RCMP investigate weekend stabbing

Portage RCMP search for one individual after weekend stabbing sent one man to the hospital.

According to police, Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a male who had arrived at Portage District General Hospital just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

The initial investigation shows a dispute broke out between two males, aged 25 and 28, at a residence on Tupper Street N in Portage. The 25-year-old male was stabbed during the altercation and remains in stable condition.

According to police, Joey Pashe, a 28, from Portage is wanted in relation to the incident. He is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-10 and 196 lbs., with short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).